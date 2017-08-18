If you haven't had one of Chick-fil-A's incredible chicken sandwiches by now, you've likely been living under a rock or perhaps devoid of taste buds.

They've repeatedly been voted as one of the greatest fast-food chains in the U.S. — not only because of their food, but because of how they treat their customers. If you've ever walked into one, you would know what we are talking about.

Friendly faces, good food, and the employees treat you like more than just a number.

Today’s the last day to get a free Chicken Sandwich when you download and join #CFAOne. Don’t miss out! A post shared by Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@chickfila) on Jun 11, 2016 at 7:33am PDT

And that's why, once again, it has been rated the No. 1 fast-food restaurant in America in terms of customer satisfaction, according to a new report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

Not only that, but they've pretty much blown every other brand out of the water for a few years.

Here's a list of the top 10, according to the ACSI:

Chick-fil-A Panera Bread Papa John's Subway Arby's Chipotle Dunkin' Donuts Domino's KFC Little Caesars

Screenshot/American Customer Satisfaction Index

Other restaurants have a lot of work to do if they want to catch up to Chick-fil-A's loyal fan base, especially longtime, American classic McDonald's, which landed last on the list.

Americans have a wide variety of choices when it comes to fast food, but one southern staple remains the top of the list.

Congratulations, Chick-fil-A. Keep up the good work!