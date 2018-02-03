Justice Department Backs Mueller, Says Russia Probe Is Lawful

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday supported special counsel Robert Mueller in a lawsuit filed against him by Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager, arguing that the case should be dismissed, according to Reuters.

Manafort sued Mueller on Jan. 3 on the grounds that the investigation led by Mueller into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia exceeded its legal authority.

The civil lawsuit accused Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein of acting outside the bounds of his authority by granting Mueller jurisdiction “to investigate and pursue criminal charges in connection with anything he stumbles across.”

But a Justice Department filing on Friday backed Mueller and argued that Manafort's lawsuit should be dismissed.

“These claims lack merit,” the filing said. “The special counsel's investigation and prosecutions are entirely lawful.”

The Mueller investigation indicted Manafort and his associate, Rick Gates, in October on charges that included money laundering, conspiracy against the U.S., and failing to register as foreign agents of the former pro-Russian government in Ukraine.

The Justice Department decision follows the release of a GOP memo, in which Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee accuse the FBI of bias and abuse of surveillance authority relating to a warrant obtained to spy on a Trump campaign adviser.

Despite the FBI expressing “grave concerns” over the sensitive content of the memo and the Justice Department's efforts to lobby to withhold it, President Trump approved its release on Friday and has since said that the document “totally vindicates” him.

Democrats have argued that the memo is misleading and prompted by a partisan desire to undermine the credibility of the Mueller investigation, and they have warned Trump against using the document as a pretext to fire Rosenstein or Mueller.