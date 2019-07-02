Conway Dismisses Dems Disapproval of Trump’s Kim Jong Un Visit, Says He Should Win Noble Peace Prize

White House counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is dismissing those who criticized the president’s historic visit with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

President Donald Trump made history on Sunday as he stepped foot in North Korea. The two leaders also decided to resume nuclear talks — Trump calling it a “very good meeting” between the two as IJR News reported.

However, Trump’s surprise visit with the North Korean leader didn’t sit over well with some, as several 2020 presidential Democratic hopefuls pushed back.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) claimed Trump was “squandering American influence” while “exchanging love letters with a ruthless dictator,” while former Vice President Joe Biden (D) suggested Trump was “coddling” dictators over national security.

Additionally, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) — a critic of Trump — labeled the president’s move a “reality show foreign policy.”

Conway, however, swiped back in saying former President Barack Obama “was handed the noble peace prize, but President Trump is on his way to actually earning one.”

She went on to claim Trump has been “very clear, very transparent, and very public” on what’s been going on between his and Kim’s discussions.

“He also says if it doesn’t work it, it doesn’t work out. He walked away from what he thought was a bad deal, as great negotiating businessmen do and politicians in Washington don’t really understand still. … He walked away with a full deck because this man’s never in a rush to make a bad deal.”

Watch Conway’s interview below:

Republican National Committee spokesperson Elizabeth Harrington also defended the president on Monday, as she said Trump “could secure world peace and suddenly the Democrats would start calling for war.”

As IJR Red previously noted, Center for the National Interest Korean Studies Director Harry Kazianis praised the president’s “genius move” meeting with Kim: “… I think we’re a lot closer to a deal today than we’ve ever been.”