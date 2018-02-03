Trump Destroys Narrative: Approval Rating Highest in Almost a Year, 1 Point Lower Than Obama

Andrew Harrer-Pool/Getty Images

On Saturday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to reach out directly to the American people, informing them about a new Rasmussen poll released Friday showing his approval rating jumped to 49 percent: “Rasmussen just announced that my approval rating jumped to 49%, a far better number than I had in winning the Election, and higher than certain 'sacred cows.'”

Rasmussen just announced that my approval rating jumped to 49%, a far better number than I had in winning the Election, and higher than certain “sacred cows.” Other Trump polls are way up also. So why does the media refuse to write this? Oh well, someday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2018

The poll shows Trump going from a 45 percent approval rating on Feb. 1 to 49 percent. This is especially significant because former President Barack Obama had a 50 percent approval rating in the same poll at the same point in his term. This is the highest it has been in this poll since March 7, 2017.

Although the poll generally shows higher numbers for conservatives compared to other polls, Trump took a shot at the media, saying: “why does the media refuse to write this? Oh well, someday!”

The last time Trump mentioned the Rasmussen poll, CNN's Brian Stelter said that “Fox & Friends” did a “disservice” to its viewers by showing it. He later explained to IJR in a statement: