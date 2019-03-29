Trump Vows to Fully Fund Great Lakes Restoration — After His Admin Proposed Slashing Funding by 90%

President Donald Trump’s Thursday night rally in Grand Rapids provided a number of interesting sound bites in which the commander in chief attacked his usual targets and made a number of claims about the wall and the Mueller report.

But perhaps his most interesting remark was when he declared that he was pumping money into the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

At a point during the rally, he promised, “We have some breaking news,” before adding, “I support the Great Lakes. Always have. They are beautiful. They are big. Very deep. Record deepness, right? And I am going to get, in honor of my friends, full funding of $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which you have been trying to get for over 30 years. So, we will get it done.”

President Trump: "I support the Great Lakes. Always have. They're beautiful. They're big. Very deep. Record deepness, right? And I'm going to get… full funding of $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiatives." https://t.co/XmJB00MEjl pic.twitter.com/IQiJBfILMa — The Hill (@thehill) March 29, 2019

The announcement would be a reversal from the budget requests that the Trump administration has submitted each year he’s been in office. During his first two years, Trump proposed pulling the funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative from $300 million to $30 million — a 90% cut, according to Cleveland.com.

Additionally, Trump’s claim that this has been 30 years in the making is incorrect. Former President Barack Obama actually put the program together in 2010 and during multiple years, the bills passed under his administration put $300 million of the EPA’s funding into the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, as noted by the Congressional Research Service.

Across the board in Trump’s 2020 budget proposal, there was a sharp decrease in EPA funding, totaling a cut of $2.8 billion.

Though the Democratic primary is beginning to intensify, with the candidates already crisscrossing the country, Trump’s Grand Rapids rally didn’t feel much like a 2020 campaign rally. He didn’t spend much time talking about his competitors, instead using the opportunity to go after his post-Mueller foes, which included House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff.